Dr. Murray Rudenberg, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Rudenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Rudenberg works at
Locations
Murray Rudenberg Phd Inc. A Psychological Corp.2423 Camino del Rio S Ste 101, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (858) 509-7575
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very interested in my well-being Thank you for your kindness
About Dr. Murray Rudenberg, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336368331
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rudenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudenberg works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rudenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rudenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.