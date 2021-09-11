See All Nurse Practitioners in Seminole, FL
Super Profile

Mustapha Benjouali, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mustapha Benjouali, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Seminole, FL. 

Mustapha Benjouali works at All Care Medical Consultants in Seminole, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    All Care Medical Consultants - Seminole
    8900 Park Blvd, Seminole, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 545-4545
  2. 2
    1745 S HIGHLAND AVE, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (999) 999-9999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease
Cryotherapy for Warts
Diabetes
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease
Cryotherapy for Warts
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Exacerbation of Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Mustapha Benjouali, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356753867
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Florida International University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mustapha Benjouali, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mustapha Benjouali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mustapha Benjouali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Mustapha Benjouali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mustapha Benjouali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mustapha Benjouali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mustapha Benjouali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

