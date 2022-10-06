Myah Draine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Myah Draine
Overview of Myah Draine
Myah Draine is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Myah Draine works at
Myah Draine's Office Locations
Dr. Adams Office530 1st Ave Ste 5D, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7951
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking for a thorough and kind doctor in the city. Myah was both. I am SO happy to have found her.
About Myah Draine
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841656204
Myah Draine accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myah Draine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Myah Draine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myah Draine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myah Draine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myah Draine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.