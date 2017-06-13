Mylan Kaltman, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mylan Kaltman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mylan Kaltman, PSY
Overview
Mylan Kaltman, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Bay, FL.
Mylan Kaltman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Psychiatric Centers Inc.2123 Franklin Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 638-0027
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mylan Kaltman?
Mylan is open-minded and non-judgmental; the ideal therapist for those with typical lives, those with alternative lifestyles, and everyone in-between. Thanks for all you do, Mylan.
About Mylan Kaltman, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1861645186
Frequently Asked Questions
Mylan Kaltman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mylan Kaltman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mylan Kaltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mylan Kaltman works at
4 patients have reviewed Mylan Kaltman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mylan Kaltman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mylan Kaltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mylan Kaltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.