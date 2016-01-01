See All Counselors in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Myra Marshall, PHD

4.6 (10)
Dr. Myra Marshall, PHD is a Counselor in Toms River, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1163 Route 37 W Bldg C Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08755 (732) 581-0504

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Myra Marshall, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1386780815
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

