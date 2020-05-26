See All Family Doctors in Ocala, FL
Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. 

Myra Downing-Sherman works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - 2300 17th St. in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocala III
    2300 SE 17th St Ste 402, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 351-0120
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Myra Downing-Sherman?

    May 26, 2020
    great visit, Myra is personable, listens to you, highly competent and she genuinely cares about you. I highly recommend. She has been my primary care for many years and I am so grateful.
    Lisa Ronan — May 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Myra Downing-Sherman to family and friends

    Myra Downing-Sherman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Myra Downing-Sherman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP.

    About Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497797344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myra Downing-Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Myra Downing-Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Myra Downing-Sherman works at HCA Florida Ocala Primary Care - 2300 17th St. in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Myra Downing-Sherman’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Myra Downing-Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myra Downing-Sherman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myra Downing-Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myra Downing-Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Myra Downing-Sherman, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.