Myrlita Clark has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Myrlita Clark, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Myrlita Clark, NP
Myrlita Clark, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA.
Myrlita Clark works at
Myrlita Clark's Office Locations
Hunting Park Health Center1999 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Directions (215) 228-9300
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Myrlita Clark, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871729889
Frequently Asked Questions
Myrlita Clark accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myrlita Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Myrlita Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrlita Clark.
