Dr. Neims accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myrna Neims, PHD
Overview
Dr. Myrna Neims, PHD is a Counselor in Gainesville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2610 NW 43rd St, Gainesville, FL 32606 Directions (352) 378-0900
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neims helped me for several years during some turbulent times in my life. She is very caring and helped me with practical solutions. I still think of her fondly and am forever appreciative of her caring and down to earth style. I would whole heartedly recommend her.
About Dr. Myrna Neims, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1386785756
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Neims. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neims.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neims, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neims appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.