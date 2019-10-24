Myrna Pacheco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myrna Pacheco, MS
Overview
Myrna Pacheco, MS is a Counselor in Fresno, CA.
Locations
Youth Wellness Center3147 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Directions (559) 453-3860
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Myrna was very accommodating and was able to fit me in when I was in crisis. She was very helpful and was very knowledgeable. This was my first experience in therapy and I'm so glad I was able to see her.
About Myrna Pacheco, MS
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1447376405
Myrna Pacheco speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Myrna Pacheco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrna Pacheco.
