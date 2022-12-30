See All Dermatologists in Warner Robins, GA
Myrtle Sanders, PA-C

Dermatology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Warner Robins, GA. 

Myrtle Sanders works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Warner Robins, GA with other offices in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Warner Robins Office
    212 Hospital Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 922-9281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Macon Office
    1157 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 750-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2022
    She diagnosed a skin condition that I have been dealing with for years. I wish I had seen her years ago. Great bedside manner too.
    Sakura — Dec 30, 2022
    About Myrtle Sanders, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487648648
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • South University-Master Of Physician Assistant Studies
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myrtle Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Myrtle Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Myrtle Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Myrtle Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrtle Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myrtle Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myrtle Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

