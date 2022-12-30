Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Myrtle Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Myrtle Sanders, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Myrtle Sanders, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Warner Robins, GA.
Myrtle Sanders works at
Locations
Warner Robins Office212 Hospital Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 922-9281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Macon Office1157 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 750-7546Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
She diagnosed a skin condition that I have been dealing with for years. I wish I had seen her years ago. Great bedside manner too.
About Myrtle Sanders, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- South University-Master Of Physician Assistant Studies
Myrtle Sanders has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Myrtle Sanders accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Myrtle Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Myrtle Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Myrtle Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Myrtle Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Myrtle Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.