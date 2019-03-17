See All Mental Health Professional in Saint Louis, MO
Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC

Mental Health
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC is a Mental Health Professional in Saint Louis, MO. 

Naaman Lauderdale works at Care St Louis Health in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Louis Comp Neighborhood Hlth Ctr
    5471 Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Saint Louis, MO 63112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-5820
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety Attack
Behavioral Disorders
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Fear of Phobias Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2019
    Mr. Lauderdale went over the role of a therapist. His commitment to help and do no harm. Mr. Lauderdale is very experienced and made me feel comfortable about what therapy really is and is not. I look forward to great sessions.
    — Mar 17, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC
    About Naaman Lauderdale, PLPC

    Specialties
    • Mental Health
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1598218273
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

