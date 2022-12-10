See All Dermatologists in Elmhurst, IL
Nabihah Khan, PA-C

Dermatology
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nabihah Khan, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, IL. 

Nabihah Khan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    172 E Schiller St, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Really took the time to listen and have a plan
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nabihah Khan, PA-C
    About Nabihah Khan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144793308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

