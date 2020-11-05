See All Physicians Assistants in Lakeland, FL
Nadia Hasan, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Nadia Hasan, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL. 

Nadia Hasan works at Family Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Medical Center
    4316 Us Highway 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 853-7822

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Nov 05, 2020
I sometimes have health issues and they squeeze me in. Friendly staff including PA Hassan.
Danielle — Nov 05, 2020
Photo: Nadia Hasan, PA-C
About Nadia Hasan, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710549787
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nadia Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nadia Hasan works at Family Medical Center in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Nadia Hasan’s profile.

Nadia Hasan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nadia Hasan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadia Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadia Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

