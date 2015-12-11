Dr. Roshan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD
Overview of Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD
Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Roshan works at
Dr. Roshan's Office Locations
-
1
summerlin office10870 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Directions (702) 877-3937
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roshan?
Dr. Roshan exhibited a high level of competence, knowledge, experience, unambiguous focus on the best interests of the patient, and communicates effectively.
About Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407160351
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roshan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roshan works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.