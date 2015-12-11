See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD

Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Roshan works at Clear Vision Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Ohriner, OD
Dr. Mark Ohriner, OD
3.4 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Raymond Kellogg, OD
Dr. Raymond Kellogg, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Roshan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    summerlin office
    10870 W Charleston Blvd Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-3937
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Roshan?

    Dec 11, 2015
    Dr. Roshan exhibited a high level of competence, knowledge, experience, unambiguous focus on the best interests of the patient, and communicates effectively.
    George Knuckles in Las Vegas, NV — Dec 11, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roshan to family and friends

    Dr. Roshan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Roshan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD.

    About Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407160351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roshan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roshan works at Clear Vision Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Roshan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roshan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roshan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nadia Roshan, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.