Nadine Brock, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nadine Brock, NP

Nadine Brock, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in London, KY. 

Nadine Brock works at Convenient Care Clinic London, KY 40741 in London, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph London
Nadine Brock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Convenient Care Clinic London, KY 40741
    1675 S Main St, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 330-1717

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Treatment frequency



Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nadine Brock, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285800938
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nadine Brock, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nadine Brock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nadine Brock has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Nadine Brock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nadine Brock works at Convenient Care Clinic London, KY 40741 in London, KY. View the full address on Nadine Brock’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Nadine Brock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Brock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Brock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Brock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

