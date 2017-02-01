Nadine Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nadine Clarke
Overview of Nadine Clarke
Nadine Clarke is a Nurse Practitioner in West Palm Beach, FL.
Nadine Clarke's Office Locations
Joseph M Molina MD Professional Associates Florida944 S Military Trl, West Palm Beach, FL 33415 Directions (561) 223-4081
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I just started to see Nadine Clark this year and she is wonderful! I have had a few visits so far and Nadine always listens and gets you to specialists asap. She is kind and caring. The staff is nice and there are never any frumpy faces like other doctor's offices. I am greeted with a "Hello how can i help you?" and a smile! I have been to many different doctors and Nadine is the best I have ever had other than Dr. Castor. I have nothing but the best things to say about Nadine and the office!
About Nadine Clarke
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366740979
Nadine Clarke accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Nadine Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Clarke.
