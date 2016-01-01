Dr. Cuffy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadine Cuffy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nadine Cuffy, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Cuffy works at
Locations
Buffalo Centre for the Treatment of Eating Disorders600 E Genesee St Ste 217, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 422-0300
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nadine Cuffy, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073861969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cuffy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuffy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuffy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuffy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuffy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.