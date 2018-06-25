See All Physicians Assistants in Pueblo, CO
Nadine Radway, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.4 (5)
Overview

Nadine Radway, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO. 

Nadine Radway works at Michael A. Ramos Md. PC in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael A. Ramos Md. PC
    216 W 13th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 544-8250
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nadine Radway, PA-C
    About Nadine Radway, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538388285
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nadine Radway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nadine Radway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nadine Radway works at Michael A. Ramos Md. PC in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Nadine Radway’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nadine Radway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nadine Radway.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadine Radway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadine Radway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

