See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Nadira Ibrahim, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nadira Ibrahim, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nadira Ibrahim, CNP

Nadira Ibrahim, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Nadira Ibrahim works at Gj International Consultants in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Webb, NP
Ashley Webb, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Nadira Ibrahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gj International Consultants
    4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 517-0146

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Nadira Ibrahim?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Nadira Ibrahim, CNP
How would you rate your experience with Nadira Ibrahim, CNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nadira Ibrahim to family and friends

Nadira Ibrahim's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nadira Ibrahim

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nadira Ibrahim, CNP.

About Nadira Ibrahim, CNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1427697812
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nadira Ibrahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Nadira Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nadira Ibrahim works at Gj International Consultants in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Nadira Ibrahim’s profile.

Nadira Ibrahim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nadira Ibrahim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nadira Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nadira Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Nadira Ibrahim, CNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.