Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD
Overview
Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt.
Locations
Brooklyn Office26 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11242 Directions (718) 237-2127Tuesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Great Neck/Long Island Office45 N Station Plz, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-0018
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great clinician. Really provided excellent help during a period of crisis.
About Dr. Naftali Berrill, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992954838
Education & Certifications
- National Rehab Hosp
- Sheppard Pratt Hosp
- Vanderbilt
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berrill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrill speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrill.
