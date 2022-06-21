See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD

Counseling
4.4 (21)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    901 Western Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15233 (412) 335-7653
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Jun 21, 2022
    I am a PhD student who struggled with depression, anxiety and procrastination. I started seeing Dr. Nellori after working with two other therapists with no results. She was instrumental in helping me get my PhD back on track. Dr. Nellori practices a direct, action-oriented style of therapy. During our sessions, she would always go straight to the heart of issues and interrupt me whenever I started getting evasive or digressing too much. To ensure clear communication, she constantly tried to reformulate my observations while asking me to reframe and appropriate her advice. Sessions were centered around defining realistic goals along with strategies to attain them. I reached out to Dr. Nellori at a time where I was feeling stuck and hopeless at work. A few phone sessions with her helped me regain some productivity and start scoring small wins. On a larger time frame, she helped me develop robust habits for organizing my work and coping with anxiety. I highly recommend her services.
    About Dr. Nagarika Nellori, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104081835
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nellori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Nellori. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nellori.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nellori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nellori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

