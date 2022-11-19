See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD

Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Zaer works at MyEyeDr in Arlington, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenscrafters #800
    1100 S HAYES ST, Arlington, VA 22202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 888-2999
  2. 2
    My Eye Dr.
    7511 Leesburg Pike Ste 101B, Falls Church, VA 22043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 942-5300
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Very friendly, fast, and showed genuine interest in my eye health
    Nick J — Nov 19, 2022
    About Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417260894
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naghmeh Zaer, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Zaer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

