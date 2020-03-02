Nakeisha Weathersby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nakeisha Weathersby, APN
Overview of Nakeisha Weathersby, APN
Nakeisha Weathersby, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.

Nakeisha Weathersby's Office Locations
Friend Family Health Center800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 Directions (312) 682-6110
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Nurse Weathersby is very professional. She is fast and very helpful. Wonderful person to talk to about my issues always listens and takes her time.
About Nakeisha Weathersby, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376972000
Frequently Asked Questions
Nakeisha Weathersby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Nakeisha Weathersby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nakeisha Weathersby.
