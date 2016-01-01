See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in La Plata, MD
Nakia Ware

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nakia Ware

Nakia Ware is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Plata, MD. 

Nakia Ware works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Womens Health in La Plata, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nakia Ware's Office Locations

    UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Womens Health
    605 CHARLES ST, La Plata, MD 20646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 609-4800

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Charles Regional Medical Center
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    About Nakia Ware

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • 1639727399
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nakia Ware is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nakia Ware is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nakia Ware accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Nakia Ware has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nakia Ware works at UM Charles Regional Medical Group-Womens Health in La Plata, MD. View the full address on Nakia Ware’s profile.

    Nakia Ware has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nakia Ware.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nakia Ware, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nakia Ware appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

