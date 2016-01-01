See All Social Workers in Alpharetta, GA
Nancy Aranson, LCSW

Social Work
14 years of experience

Overview

Nancy Aranson, LCSW is a Social Worker in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Social Work, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Georgia (Graduate School Of Clinical Social Work)|University of Georgia, Master of Social Work Degree MSW.

Nancy Aranson works at Nancy Aranson, LCSW, LLC in Alpharetta, GA with other offices in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nancy Aranson, LCSW, LLC
    2475 Northwinds Pkwy Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 530-9210
    Journey to Healing Therapy, LLC
    601 Bombay Ln, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 530-9210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nancy Aranson, LCSW

    • Social Work
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679051460
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Peachford Hospital, Atlanta, Ga
    Medical Education
    • University Of Georgia (Graduate School Of Clinical Social Work)|University of Georgia, Master of Social Work Degree MSW
