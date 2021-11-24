See All Nurse Practitioners in Olympia, WA
Nancy Armstrong, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Nancy Armstrong, ARNP

Nancy Armstrong, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Nancy Armstrong works at Capital Eastside Family Practice in Olympia, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Armstrong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Eastside Family Practice
    1100 Eastside St SE, Olympia, WA 98501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 943-5127
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2021
    Eastside Family Practice has closed! I’m extremely sad. I’ve been visiting their office for about 30 years. Nancy was great! She listened and she cared and made sure to follow up. I miss her
    Carolyn Davison — Nov 24, 2021
    Photo: Nancy Armstrong, ARNP
    About Nancy Armstrong, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528170776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Armstrong, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Armstrong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Armstrong works at Capital Eastside Family Practice in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Nancy Armstrong’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Nancy Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

