Nancy Baird, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Baird, PSY
Overview
Nancy Baird, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL.
Nancy Baird works at
Locations
Baird Psychology Services2803 Fruitville Rd Ste 125, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was asked to go into see the Dr almost the minute I got there. I Felt at ease when I met with Dr. Baird. She was as professional as she was friendly--she immediately made me feel comfortable as this was the first time I had sought out this kind of professional help --I wasn' t disappointed. She patiently waited for my response to her questions and helped me to understand my condition and what course I could take to make the improvements I was seeking in my life. Looking forward to my next visit with her --at my convenience, to continue her guidance on the right path I should take.
About Nancy Baird, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1306865712
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Baird accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Nancy Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Baird.
