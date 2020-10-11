See All Clinical Psychologists in Sarasota, FL
Nancy Baird, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nancy Baird, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. 

Nancy Baird works at Dr Nancy Baird in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baird Psychology Services
    2803 Fruitville Rd Ste 125, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 11, 2020
    I was asked to go into see the Dr almost the minute I got there. I Felt at ease when I met with Dr. Baird. She was as professional as she was friendly--she immediately made me feel comfortable as this was the first time I had sought out this kind of professional help --I wasn' t disappointed. She patiently waited for my response to her questions and helped me to understand my condition and what course I could take to make the improvements I was seeking in my life. Looking forward to my next visit with her --at my convenience, to continue her guidance on the right path I should take.
    — Oct 11, 2020
    Photo: Nancy Baird, PSY
    About Nancy Baird, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306865712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Baird, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Baird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Baird has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Nancy Baird. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Baird.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Baird, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Baird appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

