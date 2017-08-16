See All Counselors in Orland Park, IL
Overview

Nancy Bonnevier, LCPC is a Counselor in Orland Park, IL. 

Nancy Bonnevier works at Bonnevier Counseling Services in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonnevier Counseling Services
    14475 John Humphrey Dr, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 770-3270

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2017
    Nancy is an amazing counselor. She helped me with so many of the problems I have and I am better for having known her.
    Orland Park, IL — Aug 16, 2017
    About Nancy Bonnevier, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366729584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Crisis Center Of South Suburbia
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • SAINT XAVIER UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Bonnevier, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Bonnevier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Bonnevier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Bonnevier works at Bonnevier Counseling Services in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Nancy Bonnevier’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Nancy Bonnevier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Bonnevier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Bonnevier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Bonnevier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

