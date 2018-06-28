Nancy Botelho, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Botelho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Botelho, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Nancy Botelho, NP
Nancy Botelho, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Providence, RI.
Nancy Botelho works at
Nancy Botelho's Office Locations
Wih Professional Billing101 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 453-7953MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Women and Infants Hospital Of Rhode Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Botelho?
Nancy is THE BEST doctor I have seen in a long time. She genuinely cares about her patients, is incredibly smart and thoroughly explains everything. She is reassuring and super thoughtful because she always takes the time to call and follow up. She is always reachable by phone and can fit in emergency appointments. When I had a terrible time finding a primary care doctor she was able to help me get an appointment with the primary care division at women and infants. She goes above and beyond!
About Nancy Botelho, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346214293
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Botelho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Botelho accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Botelho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Nancy Botelho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Botelho.
