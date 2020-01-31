See All Clinical Psychologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Nancy Brown, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nancy Brown, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Brown works at Nancy Ellen Brown, PhD in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Ellen Brown, PhD
    301 S Gallaher View Rd Ste 123, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Couples Therapy
Family Psychotherapy
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Couples Therapy
Family Psychotherapy
Pediatric Behavior Disorders

Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 31, 2020
    I have been seeing her since 2010 and will continue to see her every visit she is focused on me, she is very compassionate, she is very caring and is always concerned about how I am doing. She is very helpful.
    — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Nancy Brown, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265499750
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Langley Porter Institue, San Francisco
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Brown, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Nancy Ellen Brown, PhD in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

