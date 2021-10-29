See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tampa, FL
Nancy Calderon-Polanco, APRN

Internal Medicine
4.3 (70)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Nancy Calderon-Polanco, APRN

Nancy Calderon-Polanco, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Nancy Calderon-Polanco works at TGH Family Care Center Kennedy in Tampa, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Calderon-Polanco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shannon Stepp, MSN, APRN, AFNP-BC
    2501 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-1385
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TGH Family Care Center Healthpark
    5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 236-5350
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    TGH Brandon Healthplex
    10740 Palm River Rd Ste 360, Tampa, FL 33619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 844-5551
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    TGMG North Riverview
    3140 S Falkenburg Rd Ste 302, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 660-6400
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Abdominal Pain
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chest Pain
Cold Sore
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysentery
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gonorrhea Infections
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopause
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Overweight
Pap Smear
Postnasal Drip
Preventive Care
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Throat Pain
Tonsil Disorders
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Whooping Cough
Yeast Infections
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Nancy Calderon-Polanco, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346572385
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Calderon-Polanco, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Calderon-Polanco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Calderon-Polanco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    70 patients have reviewed Nancy Calderon-Polanco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Calderon-Polanco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Calderon-Polanco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Calderon-Polanco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

