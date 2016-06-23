See All Nurse Practitioners in Williston, ND
Nancy Carlson, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nancy Carlson, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Nancy Carlson, NP

Nancy Carlson, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williston, ND. 

Nancy Carlson works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Carlson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Alexius Health Williston
    1301 15th Ave W, Williston, ND 58801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy Carlson?

    Jun 23, 2016
    She made me feel safe and comfortable in dealing with personal/health crisis. She was patient and understanding. Nonjudgmental. She was thorough and did not rush me in and out. She actually cares and shows real compassion... She's very knowledgeable. Most importantly, she was NOT about the almighty dollar signs!
    D.G SavedbyGrace in W,ND — Jun 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nancy Carlson, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy Carlson, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy Carlson to family and friends

    Nancy Carlson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy Carlson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy Carlson, NP.

    About Nancy Carlson, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1447667399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Williston

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Carlson, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Carlson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Carlson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Carlson works at CHI St Alexius Health Williston in Williston, ND. View the full address on Nancy Carlson’s profile.

    Nancy Carlson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Carlson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Carlson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Carlson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.