Nancy Dasso, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Overview of Nancy Dasso, FNP

Nancy Dasso, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX. 

Nancy Dasso works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic- Internal Medicine in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Dasso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Internal Medicine-North Clinic
    12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 901-4009
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nancy Dasso, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245287150
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Dasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Dasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Dasso works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic- Internal Medicine in Austin, TX. View the full address on Nancy Dasso’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nancy Dasso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Dasso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Dasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Dasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

