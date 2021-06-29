Nancy Dasso has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Dasso, FNP
Offers telehealth
Nancy Dasso, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Department of Internal Medicine-North Clinic12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Nancy Dasso is amazing and just fabulous! Nancy takes care of both my wife and me! Nancy is very knowledgeable, shows compassion and listens to both of us! Nancy is second-to-none as far as we are concerned! 5 Stars - for sure!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245287150
Nancy Dasso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Dasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
