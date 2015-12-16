See All Counselors in Danvers, MA
Nancy Docktor, RN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Nancy Docktor, RN

Counseling
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nancy Docktor, RN is a Counselor in Danvers, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    85 Constitution Ln Ste 3C, Danvers, MA 01923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 777-3899
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy Docktor?

    Dec 16, 2015
    Nancy is incredibly compassionate. She listens...she remembers...and she makes me want to be a better person. She saved my life, but she gives me all the credit! She really is someone special.
    Lynne in N. Andover, MA — Dec 16, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nancy Docktor, RN
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy Docktor, RN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy Docktor to family and friends

    Nancy Docktor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy Docktor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy Docktor, RN.

    About Nancy Docktor, RN

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952412348
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Docktor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Nancy Docktor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Docktor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Docktor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Docktor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nancy Docktor, RN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.