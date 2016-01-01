Dr. Nancy Doi, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Doi, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Nancy Doi, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Reedley, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Long Island Univeristy, C.W. Post Campus.
Locations
Nancy N. Doi, Psy.D. Licensed clinical psychologist, Reedley, CA1158 G St Ste 105, Reedley, CA 93654 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nancy Doi, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1114071792
Education & Certifications
- Long Beach Child and Family Guidance Center
- Long Island Univeristy, C.W. Post Campus
- California State University, Fresno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
