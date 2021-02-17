See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, IN
Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC

Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN. 

Nancy Edwards works at Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Edwards' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riggs Community Health Center
    1716 Hartford St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 742-1567

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1407881006
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Nancy Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Nancy Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nancy Edwards works at Riggs Community Health Center in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Nancy Edwards’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Nancy Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Edwards.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

