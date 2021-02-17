Nancy Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC
Overview of Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC
Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Nancy Edwards works at
Nancy Edwards' Office Locations
Riggs Community Health Center1716 Hartford St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 742-1567
Ratings & Reviews
Nancy is the most compassionate, nonjudgemental and patient healthcare provider that I have ever encountered. She is a healthcare provider that truly cares. She is open minded and very ethics minded and it is apparent that integrity is as important to her as it is to me. When I was under her care I was at rock bottom and I truly feel like her compassion pulled me back from the edge and helped land me back on my feet again. Had she treated me like the numerous other healthcare providers had, I feel that my life would have taken a turn for the worst. This was a defining time in my life and she played a very critical role in the outcome. Nancy literally saved my life. I very highly recommend her.
About Nancy Edwards, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407881006
Nancy Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
