Nancy Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Garcia, PA-C
Overview
Nancy Garcia, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Houston, TX.
Nancy Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Clinica Las Americas8635 Long Point Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (713) 973-8292
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Garcia?
About Nancy Garcia, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1710277850
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Garcia works at
Nancy Garcia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.