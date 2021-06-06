Nancy Giaimo, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Giaimo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Giaimo, NP
Overview
Nancy Giaimo, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri - St. Louis and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital.
Nancy Giaimo works at
Locations
-
1
Lake St Louis6261 Ronald Reagan Dr Ste B19, Lake Saint Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 561-3021
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Giaimo?
Everyone was very friendly, and really seemed to listen to my concerns. It really felt like there was no hurry in my exam, so I was really confident that everything was taken into account in my treatment.
About Nancy Giaimo, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1699719971
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri - St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Giaimo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy Giaimo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nancy Giaimo using Healthline FindCare.
Nancy Giaimo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Giaimo works at
6 patients have reviewed Nancy Giaimo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Giaimo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Giaimo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Giaimo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.