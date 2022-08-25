Dr. Hoffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nancy Hoffer, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Hoffer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Locations
- 1 150 Broadway Rm 2206, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 217-2064
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor
About Dr. Nancy Hoffer, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1922165687
Frequently Asked Questions
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.