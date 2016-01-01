Dr. Horton accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nancy Horton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nancy Horton, PHD is a Psychologist in Ridgeland, MS.
Dr. Horton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essential Touchtones210 W Jackson St, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Directions (601) 672-3841
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?
About Dr. Nancy Horton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1144439811
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.