Nancy Johnson, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Nancy Johnson, FNP

Nancy Johnson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Nancy Johnson works at Mcleod Health Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mcleod Health Carolina Forest
    101 Mcleod Health Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 646-8001
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 29, 2022
    Great, addressed all my issues and concerns. Explained my labs and what caused either good or poor lab items, and what to do to improve or maintain results by each line. Was on time and minimal waiting in the waiting room. The practice gets you in a room and a medical assistant with right away complete vitals, ask questions about whats going on with health and review your meds you are on if any prior to the visit.
    Scott L. — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nancy Johnson, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629611694
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nancy Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Johnson works at Mcleod Health Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Nancy Johnson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nancy Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

