Nancy Ladue, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Nancy Ladue, PA-C

Nancy Ladue, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Little Falls, MN. 

Nancy Ladue works at Little Falls Orthopedics in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Nancy Ladue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Little Falls Orthopedics
    1108 1st St Se, Little Falls, MN 56345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Nancy Ladue, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1891736203
    • 1891736203
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Ladue, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Ladue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Ladue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Ladue works at Little Falls Orthopedics in Little Falls, MN. View the full address on Nancy Ladue’s profile.

    Nancy Ladue has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Ladue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Ladue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Ladue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

