Nancy Laskow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Laskow, MFT
Overview
Nancy Laskow, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7509 Madison Ave Ste 203, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions (916) 863-1363
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Laskow?
My experience has been positive. Nancy gives me tools that I can use in everyday life. She goes the extra mile to explain things to me. I give her EXCELLENT across the board reviews.
About Nancy Laskow, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1922017201
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Laskow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nancy Laskow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Laskow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Laskow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Laskow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.