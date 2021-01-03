Nancy McDowell, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy McDowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy McDowell, FNP-C
Overview of Nancy McDowell, FNP-C
Nancy McDowell, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Nancy McDowell works at
Nancy McDowell's Office Locations
Dr Luis Mackrizz MD5710 Esplanade Dr Ste 420, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-8000
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best of the best: takes her time with you, answers all of your questions, If answer unknown at the time of the appointment. Nancy will research the question, ask the other PA's and the doc. make phone calls etc.
About Nancy McDowell, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1710234398
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy McDowell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nancy McDowell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Nancy McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy McDowell.
