Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D

Psychotherapy
3.9 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Stamford, CT. They graduated from Wright State University.

Dr. Millian works at Nancy Millian,Psy.D. in Stamford, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT and Mount Kisco, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Millian,Psy.D.
    999 Summer St Ste 200, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 558-1170
  2. 2
    Dr. Nancy Millian
    2 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 206, Southbury, CT 06488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 558-1170
  3. 3
    40 W Main St # 205, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 334-3474

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 11, 2017
    I have seen Dr. Nancy Millian for a number of years as needed for anxiety and mild depression. She has a gentle, yet powerful way of helping me get to the core problem pretty efficiently.
    Ellen N. in Stamford,Ct — Nov 11, 2017
    About Dr. Nancy Millian, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychotherapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578556882
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lotta Crabtree Scholarship
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Middlesex Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Massachusetts
    Undergraduate School

