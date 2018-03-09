See All Counselors in Ocala, FL
Nancy Moon, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Nancy Moon, MA

Counseling
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Nancy Moon, MA is a Counselor in Ocala, FL. 

Nancy Moon works at Nancy Moon, Mental Health Counseling in Ocala, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Moon, Mental Health Counseling
    3309 SW 34th Cir Ste 104, Ocala, FL 34474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 854-5946
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nancy Moon?

    Mar 09, 2018
    I cannot recommend Nancy Moon highly enough! She is kind, thoughtful, supportive and incredibly easy to talk to - I have already recommended her to 4 people - ALL of whom value her as highly as I do. I am a different, more healthy, more self aware person thanks to the work that I've done with Nancy! Thank you, Nancy!!!!!
    Ocala, Florida — Mar 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nancy Moon, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Nancy Moon, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nancy Moon to family and friends

    Nancy Moon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nancy Moon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nancy Moon, MA.

    About Nancy Moon, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417095829
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nancy Moon, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nancy Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nancy Moon works at Nancy Moon, Mental Health Counseling in Ocala, FL. View the full address on Nancy Moon’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Nancy Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nancy Moon, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.