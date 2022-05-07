Dr. Noel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nancy Noel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nancy Noel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Locations
- 1 285 Imperial Hwy Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 680-0838
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
This was all during a callback, in which she was personally telling me that she wasn't accepting new clients. I'm actually bummed she doesn't have space for new clients. She didn't give any psychological or medical advice, but she actively listened when I explained my circumstances and really gave me some fantastic advice about how to proceed with looking for care for my 4 year old daughter, and how to protect myself in the wake of recent incidents. It was very apparent that she has a fantastic temperament, and is a great listener. Even on this call, she didn't rush me throug hanything and she essentially gave me her time for free. I'd never suggest healthcare professionals should not be compendated, but this encounter was proof that she is among the professionals who entered the field to be a positive force offering healing, period.
Clinical Psychology
- Clinical Psychology
- English

