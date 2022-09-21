Dr. Nancy Nyongesa, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nyongesa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nancy Nyongesa, DNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Burnsville, MN.
Twin Cities Pain Clinic14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allina Advantage
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
My treatment plan appears to be in-line with continual care of my pain.
- Pain Management
- English
Dr. Nyongesa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nyongesa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nyongesa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nyongesa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nyongesa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nyongesa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nyongesa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nyongesa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.