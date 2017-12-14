See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington, TX
Dr. Nancy Opara, OD

Optometry
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Nancy Opara, OD

Dr. Nancy Opara, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Opara's Office Locations

    1900 W Sublett Rd, Arlington, TX 76017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 472-7171
    Forest Lane
    3120 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 247-5613

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blurred Vision

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Spectera
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Dec 14, 2017
    Dr.opara is very good and carefull at what she does. I was pleased with her. She explained everything to where I understood what was going on with my eyes. Even the receptionist was nice and helpful. They helped me pick my frames and explained to me about the bifocals. The other place I went to last time they helped me with nothing. I will return to Dr opara.
    Diana McAnally in Midlothian Texas — Dec 14, 2017
    About Dr. Nancy Opara, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    • 1427064278
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    • Optometry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nancy Opara, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Opara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Opara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Opara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Opara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

