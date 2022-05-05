Nancy Reed, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nancy Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nancy Reed, LPCC
Overview
Nancy Reed, LPCC is a Counselor in Martins Ferry, OH.
Nancy Reed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southeast Healthcare Services301 Walnut St, Martins Ferry, OH 43935 Directions (740) 340-1205
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nancy Reed?
I’ve been seeing Nancy for several years. She has helped me deal with some really tough times.
About Nancy Reed, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1740320571
Frequently Asked Questions
Nancy Reed accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nancy Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nancy Reed works at
2 patients have reviewed Nancy Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nancy Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nancy Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nancy Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.